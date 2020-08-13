Makansutra founder calls out HDB parking system for silly error

- Advertisement -

Renowned local food guru KF Seetoh took to social media on Tuesday (Aug 11) to call out the Housing Development Board (HDB) parking system after a mistake in the Electronic Parking System appeared.

Upon entry, many car parks have a board displaying the number of available parking lots. However, the obviously-empty carpark that Mr Seetoh visited had a board that read ‘Full’.

The car park he visited had its system managed by Wilson Parking.

In his Facebook post, Mr Seetoh wrote: “the weather man can be inaccurate because hard to predict which cloud will hover over tiny singapore at what time la”

“But this one..alamak, eh, allo, dear powers that be, wake up your ideas la. I think taobao got cheap cheap gizmo that can actually tell you got parking space or not bo. Lucky this one is outdoor and i ain;t blind. …you all very Kelakar la!! This one not first time ah. Pofma you den u know hor!” he added in jest.

True to form, Mr Seetoh added in the comments that he had just visited the area to have a meal nearby.

The founder of Makansutra wrote: “just had Ah Hua mee pok tah just beside. shiokness maximus”.

Other netizens who commented on his post joked with the food-guru that they could not find the carpark Mr Seetoh visited, that it was likely due to it being the seventh month of the Lunar calendar, where the Hungry Ghost Festival falls.

/TISG