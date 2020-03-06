Maid allegedly leaves child crying alone outside Coronation Plaza

- Advertisement -

A photo of a child crying outside Coronation Plaza after being left alone by her domestic helper has sparked outrage amongst parents and netizens.

The image, shared by one Mahita Vas went viral drawing the concern of parents and netizens alike.

The domestic helper allegedly abandoned her employer’s young child – who looked to be only three or four years old – by the side of the road to cry on her own, while she went about running her errands.

The post, which has since been deleted, read: “Please let this child’s parents know what kind of helper is “taking care” of her. I found this little girl crying outside Coronation Plaza and sat with her until whoever left her there returned. Her Filipino helper sauntered towards us a couple of minutes later, making no effort to hurry despite seeing the child sobbing. When I told her she can’t leave the child alone, not like this, she got defensive. She made no effort to comfort the child as she told her to get going. What this helper did is indefensible. It is not always possible for parents to know what their helpers are up to. In this situation, I believe any mother would want to know If you recognise this child, please alert her parents. I will delete this post as soon as her parents are identified.”

Many netizens who commented said that the maid should be brought to the police for her negligent act. Others blamed the child’s parents for being unable to find a suitable caregiver in their stead.

