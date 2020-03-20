Mahathir takes test for Covid-19, then goes into self-quarantine

- Advertisement -

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has placed himself in self-quarantine after coming in close contact with a Member of Parliament (MP) who has since tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesman, who announced this on Thursday (March 19), said Dr Mahathir was tested for the virus on Tuesday. The result of the test is not known.

According to reports, Dr Mahathir had taken a photograph with Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen, who is now under quarantine in the Sarawak General Hospital.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (March 17), Dr Yii had said he had tested positive for Covid-19. He contracted the virus after coming in close contact with Sarikei MP Andrew Wong Ling Biu, who tested positive for Covid-19 on March 15.

Speaking to TV3’s Buletin Utama, Dr Mahathir said: “I will follow (self-quarantine). It is important in addressing this problem, to be disciplined.

“We must self-quarantine at home for 14 days. If we do that, there will be less possibility of the virus spreading to other people.

“So, now I am just at home. I cannot go out and I cannot meet people. I cannot shake hands, and others.”

“However, Alhamdullilah, it is not so hard for me,” he added. /TISG