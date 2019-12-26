Ma Dong Seok in photo with The Eternals co-stars

- Advertisement -

The stars of The Eternals superhero film are wishing fans happy holidays.

Cast member Barry Keoghan shared a photo yesterday (Dec 24) of himself with some of the cast, including Ma Dong Seok, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff and Brian Tyree Henry.

The photo was uploaded on Instagram and shows the cast smiling as they prepared for the holiday season.

Actress Salma Hayek also shared a photo from the same day, captioning it by wishing fans happy holidays from The Eternals.

The Eternals is an American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics race of the same name. It is produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

It is the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The Eternals is an immortal alien race created by the Celestials to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

The cast features Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Gemma Chan and Kit Harington.

The role of Gilgamesh will be taken on by Ma Dong Seok. Gilgamesh is a hero with super strength that stands toe to toe with the likes of Thor and Hercules.

Film producer Kevin Feige announced that a film based on The Eternals had begun development in April last year, with Matthew and Ryan Firpo hired the following month to write the script.

Chloe Zhao was hired to direct the film in late September. In July this year, filming began at locations such as Pinewood Studios in England and the Canary Islands.

The film is set to be released in theatres in the United States on Nov 6 next year.