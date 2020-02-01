Lyrics suggest Taylor Swift may be engaged

- Advertisement -

Taylor Swift shared about her personal life in her new documentary Miss Americana. She also revealed a pear-shaped diamond on her ring finger. Could it be that the ‘Lover’ hitmaker is engaged?

While it may seem unexpected, there were some hints that something huge like an engagement could have happened, or is set to happen.

Rumours about her being engaged to boyfriend Joe Alwyn started last August when Swift launched her seventh album titled ‘Lover’.

The lyrics to hit single ‘Lover’ could be hints at her engagement.

Swift sings “I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover” and “My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue.”

With fans speculating whether or not there was any truth to the matter, they added that only a diamond would count as proof.

Swift was discussing her disapproval of Tennessee-born Republican Senator-elect Marsha Blackburn in the documentary.

She was sitting with her parents and two team members who are male. That was the moment where the diamond was spotted.

Swift said she wants to be on the right side of history while showing off her ring.

Although she has not said about it yet, it is possible that Swift may be engaged.

In other news, Swift turned 30 on Dec 13 last year saying she is feeling a bit more secure about approaching her thirties.

Swift spoke about this in a video interview with British Vogue’s Editor in Chief Edward Enninful.

The singer also said that her age helped her analyse toxic messages about her body and improve her relationship with body positivity.

Swift said she is excited that she can now really recognise and diagnose toxic messages being sent to her by society and by culture about her body.

She said that she is a woman, not a coat hanger and that she needs to feel healthy in life. She needs to take pleasure in food and not to use her body as a tool to control her life when she feels out of control. Taylor who started her singing career in her teens said believes the next decade will bring her more freedom and control with her music. /TISG