LTA warns against unlicensed carpooling vehicles

- Advertisement -

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) released an advisory for the public about engaging the services of unlicensed carpooling vehicles.

The LTA explained the details of the regulation following Sameride App’s planned launch on Dec 30.

Sameride is an on-demand carpooling service which “allows commuters to offer or request rides making them visible to relevant commuters.”

The app is available on Android and iOS phones.

- Advertisement -

Sameride stated that more than 300 Singaporeans have since registered for the service. The company estimates that many registered users will be using the Johor-Singapore route.

The app promises a significant reduction to the cost and duration of commuting from Johor to Singapore and vice versa.

However, the LTA explained that vehicles registered in Johor or elsewhere outside Singapore cannot provide cross-border transport without a registered license.

“Any person caught providing hire and reward services, including cross-border carpooling service without a valid PSVL, can be fined up to S$3,000, imprisoned for up to six months, or both. The vehicle used may also be forfeited,” said a spokesperson for the LTA as quoted in a report by Channel News Asia.

The LTA said that the public may not be able to claim insurance should the unregistered vehicle providing the hire-and-reward service be involved in an accident during transit.

Sameride is yet to provide a statement about the LTA’s advisory./TISG