LoveIsEssential: Will Singapore follow the EU and open its borders to partners separated by Covid-19?

Singapore—The coronavirus pandemic has been difficult all around the world, especially for people who have been separated from their loved ones. However, a group of people have been successful in getting governments to open their borders to let people reunite, asking for travel exemptions for non-married partners to join each other.

These couples, many of whom have one partner living in Europe, have written letters to government officials, as well as used social media and media outlets to highlight their predicament, using hashtags such as “love is essential” and “love is not tourism.”

We encourage all EU countries to allow the entry of unmarried partners of EU citizens and residents into the EU without a delay.#LoveIsNotTourism #LoveIsEssential pic.twitter.com/K462WDIiaj — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) August 7, 2020

Switzerland, Denmark, Austria, Germany and France are now among the countries that allow non-married cross-border couples to reunite, within certain restrictions and requirements such as proof of visits or shared residency, visas, etc.

However, this does not work for everyone, as embassies are not open in many parts of the world, which prevents people from getting visas.

But this has not stopped separated lovers from continuing to fight for their cause. The Love Is Not Tourism Facebook group now has over 20,000 members and Couples Separated by Travel Bans is almost 10,000 strong on Facebook, and many countries have their own specific Love Is Not Tourism pages. Both #LoveIsEssential and #LoveIsNotTourism hashtags have both also trended on Twitter, as even European politicians have used the hashtags to support those behind it.

#LoveIsNotTourism I’m so happy that @IATA is on our side, Yes, Travelling safely is doable ☝🏼 if the Government finally makes exceptions or decides to #LiftTheTravelBan with safety precautions and testing, testing Thanks @IATA 🙏🏼 we appreciate it https://t.co/CMnA9gPo4R — M 🇩🇪💞🇺🇸 (@M24523961) August 12, 2020

Our Twitter storm for 🇦🇺 will be occurring in less than an hour! Thank you #LoveIsNotTourism #AFairGoForLove❤️ pic.twitter.com/NGlmz7NPpe — Autumn 🇺🇸❤️🇦🇺 (@autumn_daze00) August 12, 2020

In Singapore, couples affected by the country’s travel ban have also started a Love Is Not Tourism Singapore page. At the moment, passengers who are not Singaporean nationals, permanent residents or who do not have specific passes related to work or study are not allowed into the country. Approval letters from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Ministry of Education (MOE) and/or the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) must also be presented in many cases.

The only other nationals allowed into Singapore are those from China and Malaysia, under specific conditions.

Alicia Ong has started a petition on change.org, addressed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ICA, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and the Prime Minister’s Office entitled “Love is not tourism, help couples reunite!”

She wrote, “Love is not Tourism, many couples/lovers in long term relationship has been separated during to the pandemic. Though we aren’t married but it should be considered as essential travel for us to see our significant other halves. I have not seen my boyfriend who is residing in Spain since Feb. and i don’t know when it is going to last till. Quarantine is fine by me, taking a swab test for Covid is fine by me as well, just let me into the country. Help couples/lovers reunited!”

Costs are an issue

Clarice Leme, one of the founding members of the Love Is Not Tourism Singapore page, wrote that one obstacle is that “Singapore citizens and residents would lose their Covid treatment subsidy from the government should they get ill after traveling (and lose all Covid treatment coverage from any local insurance plan), in addition to the need to pay for a covid test and 2000 SGD for quarantine at a dedicated facility.”

Ms Leme wrote that she intended to write to Ministers K Shanmugam, Masagos Zulkifli, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Gan Kim Yong, as well as to opposition leaders Pritam Singh and Jamus Lim to appeal for help, adding, “For Singaporeans who live overseas, it is important to maintain ties with Singapore- they need to retain the right to see their families without being financially punished for staying overseas. A 14-day quarantine is already very taxing for such Singaporeans who work and study overseas (work from home not an option for all despite the pandemic).”

Some foreigners working in Singapore are concerned over the cost of the SHN and testing if they leave the country and then return, estimating that the two-week SHN will amount to S$2,500.

One Frenchman wrote, “Even if the company is generous I’m not sure they will accept to pay the 2500$ requested… Anyone has recently applied through his/her company for a return ? How did it go? The company paid for you and you reimbursed them? Or is it really mandatory for the company to pay for it so it discourage most employee to travel as not a lot of company will accept to pay ? (Because let’s not lie. Singapore authorities can’t ban foreigners from traveling but they can be a big enough pain in the a** to discourage anyone from traveling. That’s smart…).” —/TISG