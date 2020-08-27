Louis Ng promises to speak up about the difficulties working parents face

- Advertisement -

Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng has promised to speak up about the difficulties working parents may face, in a recent Facebook post. The ruling party politician is conducting a public consultation exercise and sought feedback from working parents on any hiring discrimination they face.

Mr Ng, the founder of ACRES, was a prominent animal welfare activist before he joined politics in 2015. He was elected at Nee Soon GRC in that year’s general election and was re-elected in the 2020 general election, which took place last month.

In his first term in Parliament, Mr Ng made a name for himself as a compassionate MP who speaks up for Singaporeans on a regular basis in the House. A Facebook post he published last weekend shows that his second term will be no different and that he is preparing to speak up on behalf of citizens who need more help.

The father of three young daughters revealed that one of his focuses for this next term of Parliament will be to help working parents – he previously spoke up for parents in his last term as MP and urged the Government to consider extending parental leave and giving more support to those suffering from fertility issues.

In a Facebook post published on Saturday (22 Aug), Mr Ng wrote: “I’m a working parent and I’m proud of it ❤️ My kids often join me at work and I’m glad they see what daddy does, understand why I do it and help out as well 👶🏻👶🏻👶🏻”

Acknowledging that not all working parents are as fortunate as he is and that some may find it difficult to even secure a job, Mr Ng asked netizens: “Does being a working parent make you less or more employable? What do you think about discriminatory hiring practices? Have you experienced discrimination in the hiring process?”



Inviting Singaporeans to share their views to help shape policies, Mr Ng promised: “I will speak up about this but I need your help. Do help share and spread the word 🙏”

The public consultation Mr Ng is promoting seeks to propose recommendations to strengthen policies with regard to hiring practices for working parents. Those who participate and provide input can help shape the recommendations Mr Ng will put forth to the House – all responses will remain anonymous. Take part in the public consultation HERE.

