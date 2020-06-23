Looming General Election: PAP MPs and would-be candidates go on walkabouts

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Members of Parliament as well as potential candidates from the People’s Action Party (PAP) in the looming General Election were out in the constituencies during the first weekend (June 20 and 21) after the Phase 2 relaxation of circuit breaker measures.

As June 21 was also Father’s Day, the PAP members took the opportunity to offer greetings on the occasion to residents.

One PAP member who went on a walkabout on Sunday was Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. He was joined by possible PAP candidate Tan See Leng. Dr Tan used to head IHH Healthcare.

Mr Goh wrote that he made a beeline for his “second home” after being “locked out” of Marine Parade by the circuit breaker and that Dr Tan distributed CDC voucher decals to the participating stall-holders.

After being “locked out” of Marine Parade by the circuit breaker, I made a bee line for my second home today. Walked… Posted by MParader on Sunday, June 21, 2020

Also in Marine Parade, another MP from the GRC, Mr Seah Kian Peng, went out with a team of volunteers on a “dengue outreach walkabout”.

In Nee Soon GRC, Mr Louis Ng posted photos of himself greeting stall-holders at the Nee Soon East N2 Market.

[ Nice cool Sunday morning ]Nice wet morning to visit the wet market 😬 Checking in with our Nee Soon East N2 Market… Posted by Louis Ng Kok Kwang on Saturday, June 20, 2020

His fellow Nee Soon MP, Ms Lee Bee Wah, who had on Saturday been at the Nee Soon South Community Club, posted early on Sunday morning that she was “looking forward to having my favourite kopi o kosong at Khatib”. She went on a Father’s Day walkabout in her ward, where residents happily posed for photos with her.

Adviser Er. Dr. Lee Bee Wah wishing residents father day this morning Posted by Nee Soon South Community Club on Saturday, June 20, 2020

Nee Soon residents also saw MP Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim in his ward, doing a “routine festive walkabout in Nee Soon Central”. After the walkabout, he spent the rest of the day with his family and posted photos of a cook-off with his son.

Happy Fathers Day Everyone!I'm doing my routine festive walkabout in Nee Soon Central now. Hope to see you there! Posted by Assoc Prof Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim on Saturday, June 20, 2020

Sunday morning also saw Mr Ng Chee Meng, the Secretary-General of the National Trades Union Congress and MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, in the Compassvale area. It is believed that Mr Ng will head the PAP team in the new Sengkang GRC in the coming GE.

I am happy to see the Phase 2 Safe Reopening under way. Why? Becos it means the health situation is stable, and we are… Posted by Ng Chee Meng 黄志明 on Saturday, June 20, 2020

Also seen on Sunday was Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam, who accompanied possible candidates in two areas. He visited Yishun Link with Mr Derrick Go, managing director and head of group audit at DBS Bank, and the Chong Pang City neighbourhood centre with Ms Carrie Tan, the founding executive director of charity Daughters of Tomorrow.

When Mr Shanmugam was with Ms Tan at Chong Pang, he was asked about the recent comments by the PAP’s Tan Wu Meng concerning Workers’ Party head Pritam Singh and playwright Alfian Sa’at.

[Mr Pritam Singh and Mr Alfian Sa'at] [Mr Pritam Singh and Mr Alfian Sa'at]I did a walkabout in Chong Pang today. I was asked by the media about Dr Tan Wu Meng's recent comments about Mr Pritam Singh/Mr Alfian Sa'at. I made the following points.1. Dr Tan’s note asks a serious and thoughtful question. He sets out what Mr Alfian Sa'at has said. Mr Alfian Sa'at's position is that Singaporean Chinese are selfish in not wanting a merger with Malaysia. He deeply dislikes Mr Lee Kuan Yew, dismisses his legacy.2. Mr Alfian Sa’at loves Malaysia and Dr Mahathir, he also likes Malaysia’ Bumiputra policies. When Malaysian government vessels were in Singapore waters during a tense standoff on territorial issues, he took Malaysia's side and said Singaporeans were being jingoistic.3. Mr Sa'at is entitled to his views. But Mr Pritam Singh stood up in Parliament and said Mr Sa’at is a ‘loving critic’ of Singapore and that the Government should listen to Mr Sa’at. 4. Dr Tan asked: Does Mr Pritam Singh know of Mr Alfian Sa’at’s views? As the leader of the Opposition, does he agree with Alfian Sa'at's views when he asked the Government to listen to him and called him a ‘loving critic’ of Singapore? If he hadn’t known what Mr Sa’at has said, then the position is very different.5. Under Mr Low Thia Khiang, the Workers Party was clear to not take another country's side against Singapore. Politics stopped at the boundaries. 6. Dr Tan did not say anything about Mr Pritam Singh’s character. He asked a legitimate question in response to what Mr Pritam Singh had said in Parliament, as to what the Government should do. 7. A video of what I said is below. Posted by K Shanmugam Sc on Sunday, June 21, 2020

As for the two would-be candidates, The Straits Times quoted Mr Shanmugam as saying: “Derrick has been serving in my branch for many years. He has often accompanied me, for some years now. Carrie has been a community organiser, she’s been doing work and has also come around. So it’s not new.”

Mr Shanmugam, Mr Louis Ng and Ms Lee had gone around their wards on Saturday, as did Ms Cheryl Chan, who expressed happiness at seeing residents in Fengshan SMC again.

Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat gave out care packs to residents in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, while Education Minister Ong Ye Kung visited and brought along groceries for elderly and low-income residents in Canberra.

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean was seen in his Pasir Ris ward on Saturday, writing in a Facebook post: “So nice to see the smiles in our residents’ eyes at Elias Mall and N4 … to see a familiar face, meeting friends again for (breakfast) or a drink at the coffee shops.”

So nice to see the smiles in our residents’ eyes at Elias Mall and N4 – to see a familiar face, meeting friends again… Posted by Teo Chee Hean on Saturday, June 20, 2020

Meanwhile, in Tanjong Pagar GRC, Dr Chia Shi-Lu visited the ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre. /TISG

