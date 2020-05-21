Look out! Police car crossing into lane at high speed!

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A police car has been filmed crossing lanes at high speed and nearly being hit by another car. The incident was captured by the dash cam of the second vehicle, whose driver had to quickly sound the car horn and slow down.

The police car, however, continued on its journey and sped away.

The video was taken on May 16 at around 6.30 pm. On Sunday (May 17), the All Singapore Stuff Facebook page uploaded a video of the incident with the caption: “Drivers please pay attention while on the roads ah. Everyone just wants to get home safe.”

The reckless driving has been criticised by those who saw the video footage. They have called for the law to be upheld and said that there should be no double standards just because it was a police car. The owner of the vehicle with the dash cam was urged to report the matter to the authorities.

While some people pointed out that the vehicle with the dash cam had been driven at a slow speed and had been hogging the lane and that this had led the police officer at the wheel to practise defensive driving, others felt that he had ample space in front of him to change lanes smoothly and safely.

Others noted that this kind of driving poses a danger to others on the road.

A few people, however, focused on the opportunity the driver had in sounding the car horn at a police car and asked how that felt like. One said he would have honked longer.

