Local comic artist submits animated pin-up of Jamus Lim to Sengkang TC logo competition

Although the General Election took place more than a month ago, the hype over Workers’ Party (WP) politicians has yet to die down, by the looks of one of the submissions to the Sengkang Town Council (TC) logo design competition.

Mr Lim, an economist who serves as an associate professor at Essec Business School, was fielded as one of the three new Workers’ Party’s (WP) candidates at Sengkang GRC – a four-member ward that was newly carved out ahead of the election.

Despite being a new face on the political circuit, Mr Lim shot to fame and won hearts on the 2020 General Election campaign trail especially after taking part in a televised debate in which he clashed with ruling party minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

In a stunning upset, the WP team edged out the strong ruling party team and won Sengkang GRC, unseating three very prominent political office-holders. The WP’s win at Sengkang GRC was historic since it is only the second multi-member ward that has ever been won by the opposition.

The WP’s Sengkang GRC win was possibly the biggest surprise of the 2020 election. WP chairman Sylvia Lim even said that the party did not expect to win the ward. She added that the younger candidates who were fielded at Sengkang likely resonated with the voters there.

Following the election, the new Sengkang GRC MPs announced that they would be running their own town council instead of merging with the WP’s Aljunied-Hougang Town Council. Last week, the town council announced that it is seeking logo designs submissions.

The competition, which is open to all Singaporeans aged 13 and above, seeks logo designs that “reflect the character of Sengkang town and the values of the Workers’ Party.” The winning designer will win a S$500 cash prize and an optional mentorship with BLACK creative designer, Jackson Tan.

A submission by a local comic artist who runs the ‘Toast Comics’ Facebook page is now trending online. The artist’s submission involves a very muscular, topless Jamus Lim holding a hammer and a cockle in each hand, against a light green background that is adorned with sunflowers.

Revealing that he drew his submission on Monday (24 Aug), the artist said that he doesn’t intend to win the logo design competition and “just wanted to have fun and draw something fun for everyone to appreciate.”

Although he drew the image not intending to win, the artist incorporated a lot of meaning into his logo. Referencing the WP’s watershed win at Sengkang, the artist explained: “the friendly blue/green colours of the logo and the altered looks of the K and T in the logo represents the central river flowing through Sengkang that represents Sengkang’s bold spirit that embraces change to make the lives of others better with every passing day.

“To erode past boundaries and look towards a different future. The slanted dynamic font makes it stand out from the other town council logos in that it symbolizes how young the people of Sengkang are and how they desire to stand out from the rest to make their mark.

“The truncated “SK” and “TC” relates to how the people of Sengkang has broken the chain of old traditions and to look towards alternative view points, to encourage dialogue to address issues that needed to be addressed.”

Aside from accumulating over 200 likes on the Toast Comics Facebook page, the creative logo is also circulating on other messaging and forum platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram and Reddit. Take a look at the submission here:

Drew this last night -My submission to the Sengkang Town council logo design competition hahaha…Don't intend to… Posted by Toast Comics on Monday, 24 August 2020