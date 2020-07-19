Lifestyle Arts Lisa Marie seen with son's girlfriend days after he shoots himself

Lisa Marie seen with son’s girlfriend days after he shoots himself

The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has ruled Benjamin's death a suicide

Lisa Marie Presley and her son Benjamin Keough. Picture:Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

LifestyleArtsEntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Los Angeles — Lisa Marie, the daughter of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, has been photographed a few days after the tragic death of her son.

Benjamin Keough, 27, shot himself at Lisa Marie’s US$1.8 million (S$2.5 million) mansion in Calabasas last Sunday morning (July 12).

On Wednesday (July 15), Lisa Marie was seen holding hands with Benjamin’s girlfriend Diana Pinto as they left a hotel.

Lisa Marie Presley is devastated over the death of her son. Picture:Instagram

- Advertisement -

Both women put on a brave front as they stepped out together. Lisa Marie wore a black mask to cover her face and a huge pair of sunglasses as she kept her head down. She was wearing a baggy blue jumper with skinny jeans paired with black slip on shoes. Diana wore a hoodie and a pair of black jogging pants.

Following Benjamin’s death, Lisa Marie and her children — Riley, 31, and 11-year-old twins Harper and Finley — have been living in the hotel.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has ruled Benjamin’s death a suicide.

Lisa Marie is Elvis Presley’s only child. She was married to singer-songwriter Danny Keough from 1988 to 1994. Benjamin and Riley are their children. Lisa Marie was later married to pop star Michael Jackson (1994-1996), actor Nicolas Cage (2002-2004) and guitarist Michael Lockwood (2006-2016).

Lisa Marie’s manager, Roger Widynowsk, said in statement after the incident that Benjamin, who had a close resemblance to his grandfather Elvis Presley, was the love of Lisa Marie’s life.

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” it read. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

A neighbour claimed that a woman, believed to be Benjamin’s girlfriend, had screamed “don’t do it” before he shot himself that morning. In an audio recording heard by the Daily Mail, a neighbour heard partying at the residence at 1 am. A woman shouts “don’t do it” at around 3.30 am. The authorities arrived at the scene at around 6 am.

Police questioned a visibly devastated woman, who is believed to be the girlfriend, just hours after his death, it was claimed. /TISG

- Advertisement -
72,000FansLike
1,000FollowersFollow
4,000FollowersFollow
1,000SubscribersSubscribe
© The Independent News (Singapore)