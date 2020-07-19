Lisa Marie seen with son’s girlfriend days after he shoots himself

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles — Lisa Marie, the daughter of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, has been photographed a few days after the tragic death of her son.

Benjamin Keough, 27, shot himself at Lisa Marie’s US$1.8 million (S$2.5 million) mansion in Calabasas last Sunday morning (July 12).

On Wednesday (July 15), Lisa Marie was seen holding hands with Benjamin’s girlfriend Diana Pinto as they left a hotel.

Both women put on a brave front as they stepped out together. Lisa Marie wore a black mask to cover her face and a huge pair of sunglasses as she kept her head down. She was wearing a baggy blue jumper with skinny jeans paired with black slip on shoes. Diana wore a hoodie and a pair of black jogging pants.

Following Benjamin’s death, Lisa Marie and her children — Riley, 31, and 11-year-old twins Harper and Finley — have been living in the hotel.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has ruled Benjamin’s death a suicide.

Lisa Marie is Elvis Presley’s only child. She was married to singer-songwriter Danny Keough from 1988 to 1994. Benjamin and Riley are their children. Lisa Marie was later married to pop star Michael Jackson (1994-1996), actor Nicolas Cage (2002-2004) and guitarist Michael Lockwood (2006-2016).

Lisa Marie’s manager, Roger Widynowsk, said in statement after the incident that Benjamin, who had a close resemblance to his grandfather Elvis Presley, was the love of Lisa Marie’s life.

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” it read. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

A neighbour claimed that a woman, believed to be Benjamin’s girlfriend, had screamed “don’t do it” before he shot himself that morning. In an audio recording heard by the Daily Mail, a neighbour heard partying at the residence at 1 am. A woman shouts “don’t do it” at around 3.30 am. The authorities arrived at the scene at around 6 am.

Police questioned a visibly devastated woman, who is believed to be the girlfriend, just hours after his death, it was claimed. /TISG