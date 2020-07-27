Lisa from BLACKPINK is Bvlgari’s new global ambassador

- Advertisement -

Lisa from South Korean girl band BLACKPINK has been officially chosen as the new fashion global ambassador for BVLGARI. The Italian luxury brand BVLGARI officially announced that Lisa will be their global ambassador on July 24. BVLGARI said that the singer’s “bold and exclusive performances” and her “modern and trendy image as a fashion icon” matched the identity of the brand.

Lisa was also part of the design-making of BVLGARI’s Serpenti and B.zero1 collections featuring a stylish concept. The official digital campaign for this collection will be revealed this coming August through various social media outlets. In related news, Lisa is also the global ambassador for the French luxury brand Celine.

Born as Pranpriya Manoban on March 27, 1997 in Buriram, Lalisa Manoban, better known as Lisa is a Thai rapper, singer and dancer based in South Korea and a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment. Lisa is the only child of her Thai mother and Swiss stepfather. She completed her secondary studies at Praphamontree School I and II. Ever since she was a young girl, Lisa was interested in the South Korean pop industry. Her favourites were Big Bang and 2NE1 and she hoped to someday follow the same path.

At the age of four, she started dance lessons and she has participated in many dance competitions throughout her childhood including “To Be Number One”. She was also a member of the dance crew We Zaa Cool, which consisted of 11 members including BamBam of Got7. They participated in the competition LG Entertainment Million Dream Sanan World broadcast on Channel 9 and won the “Special Team” Award in September 2009.

In early 2009, Lisa also participated in a singing contest as a school representative for “Top 3 Good Morals of Thailand” hosted by the Moral Promotion Center. She finished as a runner-up. In 2010, Lisa auditioned to join YG Entertainment in Thailand. Among the 4,000 applicants, she was the only individual to pass. She officially joined the label as their first foreign trainee on April 11, 2011. In March 2015, Lisa undertook her first modelling job for street-wear brand Nona9on, following South Korean cosmetics brand Moonshot in 2016.