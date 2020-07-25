Link to Economic Society of Singapore, which Jamus Lim was elected into, redirected to explicit page

- Advertisement -

The Economic Society of Singapore (ESS) was thrust into the spotlight after news broke that it elected new Sengkang GRC MP-elect Jamus Lim into its council. Some netizens, however, shared that the top search result for the society on Google redirected it to a page containing explicit content.

Mr Lim won hearts on the campaign trail of the 2020 General Election, especially after taking part in a televised debate in which he clashed with ruling party minister Vivian Balakrishnan, and was part of the Worker’s Party (WP) team that eventually won the contest at Sengkang GRC, unseating three prominent political office-holders.

The MP-elect, an economist who serves as an associate professor at Essec Business School, was among seven members who were newly elected into the ESS’ council at the society’s annual general meeting on Wednesday (22 July).

The Independent has learned that some of Mr Lim’s supporters who were curious about his new appointment tried to visit the ESS website but were redirected to a website showing explicit photos of women.

- Advertisement -

Concerned netizens are believed to have raised the issue with ESS which quickly worked to update its website. Within hours, the non-profit organisation reclaimed their domain name and reflected the latest information.

ESS promotes discourse between economists and other professionals on issues pertaining to the economies of Singapore and the region. The society’s honorary fellows include Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, former prime minister Goh Chok Tong and PM-in-waiting Heng Swee Keat.