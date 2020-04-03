Lingerie thief arrested, more than 2,500 female undergarments seized by police

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A 41-year-old man was arrested by the police after receiving a report from a woman stating her underwear left out to dry had been stolen.

On Thursday (April 2), the authorities confirmed the arrest of the man suspected to have stolen the woman’s underwear outside her place of residence at Tampines Avenue 9.

The report was made on March 15 at about 3:30 pm. The police were able to identify the perpetrator through ground inquiries and police camera footage, according to a channelnewsasia.com report.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is believed to be involved in similar cases reported in Tampines,” noted the police.

The police discovered and seized more than 2,500 pieces of ladies’ undergarments in the suspect’s possession.

The man is scheduled to be charged in court on Friday (April 3), and if found guilty, could be sentenced to up to three years in jail, a fine or both.

Members of the online community added more colour to the news based on the current Covid-19 pandemic and said that the man wanted to resell the underwear to make ends meet.

“Please excuse him. He is trying to make reusable masks out of them,” said Karen Lee Huey Shyan. Others mentioned the same idea which began with a Japanese model who transformed an old brassiere into a snug face mask.

Farook Abdul wondered if the man was going to sell his bounty on Carousell with the following categories:

Ursula Soh did the math and commented if the man stole one undergarment a day, then he started his “hobby” 6.8 years ago. “This is what you call dedication,” she added.

Meanwhile, a netizen took pity on the police officer that had to count and display the seized items.

A few netizens also took the time to encourage others not to hang their undergarments along the corridor because “it is a public area after all.” Nobody should be forced to be in close contact with the “unsightly” occurrence as they walk through the corridors, said Julianna Tay.

