Linda Chien makes a comeback following Show Luo scandal

Taiwanese celebrity Linda Chien’s reputation and career went downhill after she was exposed as one of the several third parties in Taiwanese singer Show Luo’s now-defunct relationship with Chinese blogger Grace Chow.

Linda had to go on a break from the spotlight and social media for close to five months. Taiwanese singer Nine Chen released a music video for his new song Home Love on Tuesday (Sept 1) and to many people’s surprise it was a duet with Linda and she was featured in the video. Fans wonder if Linda is trying to beat Show to making a comeback.

It appeared that the song and music video was actually recorded way back in March, a month before Grace’s expose which pointed at Linda as being one of the many women Show had cheated on Grace with. Nine’s management said that the singer and Linda became acquainted after appearing on a variety show and had discussed a collaboration.

The single was initially planned to be released ahead of Nine’s concert in May but both events were postponed until recently due to the coronavirus outbreak. Nine’s representative also said that there were no concerns that public reaction to the music video might be affected by Linda’s scandal and that if there was, they would not dare to even promote it at all. The duo was consulted beforehand and they both agreed to stick to the record labels’ original plan to go ahead with the release.

The response to the video was surprisingly positive. Comments left on the video showed netizens encouraging fellow listeners to focus on enjoying the song instead of other issues. Some also expressed support for Linda, giving her hope for her to return to showbiz.

“Linda has been in a lot of controversy lately, but as bystanders, we may not be able to fully understand the whole story behind the truth, so netizens shouldn’t generalise and should curse less,” wrote one user. “What’s more, Linda has already admitted to her mistakes, so we as an audience should encourage her to turn over a new leaf. Everyone makes mistakes anyway. I hope there is more positive energy in the world.”