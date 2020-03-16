Lim Tean’s party takes bread, face masks to people in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC

- Advertisement -

Singapore – People’s Voice leader Lim Tean and party members visited a part of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC on Sunday (March 15) to distribute bread and face masks.

The visit was part of the party’s Bread-4-All programme. It also gave out 2,000 face masks to the residents.

Mr Lim, who has been focusing on public safety concerns amid the Covid-19 outbreak, took the time to address the possibility of elections being held in the coming months following the release of the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) report.

“Yes, unfortunately, despite the misgivings of most people, of all the political parties except the PAP, we are headed for the GE. At a time like this during the Covid-19 pandemic, when our nation is experiencing the worst crisis since Independence,” said Mr Lim.

Mr Lim pointed out that other countries, such as the US and England, have begun delaying their elections.

“There are so many options in front of us now that we can take, and the great likelihood is that the situation will have stabilised in a few months’ time and life would be a lot better and a lot more normal,” he said. “But they want to rush us to elections.”

Mr Lim said that, as someone who likens a government to a father, a father’s greatest duty is to bring up his children so that they can enjoy the freedom of life. “Would a father knowingly expose his children to a cesspit of disease and illness?” he asked.

When the GE is called, Mr Lim gave the assurance that PV would face the PAP and “fight for the working people to make life better for all”.

Members from the online community expressed concern over the possibility of early elections and hoped that, if they do occur, the PV would not be placed in “3-cornered fights”.

One person, Mr Danny Ng, asked for more concrete details from the opposition party. “What can your party offer to the people of Singapore?” he asked. “If only during the worse of times that your party can help people of Singapore, definitely, you will deserve votes from people of Singapore.”

