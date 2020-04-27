Lim Tean calls for transparency in MOH Covid-19 numbers

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Lawyer and opposition leader Lim Tean took to Facebook to call for transparency and that an accurate reflection be provided on the actual numbers of Covid-19 confirmed cases.

On Monday (April 27), Peoples’ Voice party leader Mr Lim urged for the Ministry of Health (MOH) to provide more transparent Covid-19 numbers in response to Professor Dale Fisher’s revelations on the diagnostics criteria in some foreign workers’ dormitories. “According to Prof Fisher, the diagnostics criteria in some foreign workers’ dormitories has changed and if the rate of infection in a particular dormitory is high, those foreign workers who exhibit respiratory illness symptoms are deemed to have coronavirus without testing them,” said Mr Lim.

The workers are isolated; however, they are not added to the count for the day’s confirmed cases report. Mr Lim concluded that the actual number of cases for coronavirus should be higher than what MOH is reporting every day, thus the need for transparency. Prof Fisher also agreed that the workers in isolation should eventually be tested to achieve “an honest count.”

Mr Lim included a list, expanding the information being provided by MOH, such as those ordered to be isolated for a particular day without being tested and the total number of Covid-19 tests conducted on a daily basis. “When we have the 2 metrics above will the public be able to have a more accurate picture of the coronavirus situation in Singapore,” noted Mr Lim.

In response to the Government’s commitment to heightened testing efforts, he also urged that the MOH provide information on how many tests per day they are planning to conduct in the coming months, how many of those belong outside the foreign worker population and what are the criteria being applied in determining to test a person.

He noted the importance of the general public having “full panoply of relevant information” so that they can make informed decisions on how to protect themselves and their loved ones best.

Netizens agreed that there is a need for full transparency and gave suggestions as to why this hasn’t been done in the past.

Luke Foong also suggested for MOH to create an extra statistical count of deaths due to non-Covid-19 complications given that a mortality rate of 0.088 per cent in Singapore with over 13,000 confirmed cases “is simply impossible scientifically.”

