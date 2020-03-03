Lim Tean and Peoples Voice distribute face masks at Chua Chu Kang, masks went like hotcakes

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Opposition party People’s Voice visited Chua Chu Kang GRC and handed out face masks to eager residents recently.

On March 2, People’s Voice founder Lim Tean shared their party’s initiative through a Facebook post with the caption, “Who says Singaporeans don’t want to wear masks?”

Members of the party went to Tech Whye in Chua Chu Kang GRC on March 1 to distribute surgical face masks on top of their Bread-4-All programme.

Mr Lim, through an accompanying video post, said, “You will not believe this, the masks went within 5 minutes, 5 minutes!” The video showed the members handing out packets which had five masks each and a loaf of bread to residents.

“Singaporeans were so grateful for the masks we distributed this morning,” said Mr Lim. He added that the masks were not easy to come by.

“Our volunteers and our members had to go round the whole of Singapore looking for them, but we managed to come out with a fair bulk, and I’m very happy that People’s Voice has been able to help Singaporeans with some masks today,” said Mr Lim.

He continued by saying that Singaporeans are angry at the situation where it is difficult to obtain masks anywhere, and only a few can do so.

Mr Lim then said that residents are unhappy with the Ministry of Health and how it has handled the outbreak, especially the possibility of lowering DORSCON orange to yellow given the widespread transmission rate of the virus. When a pandemic is about to sweep the world and all the other countries are tightening regulations, tightening their borders, closing their borders, to countries where there is widespread transmission like South Korea, Singapore wants to do the opposite, said Mr Lim.

Senior citizen support

Mr Lim also shared the story of a few elderly citizens he met, one who was 75 years old and still working as a cleaner. When Mr Lim asked the elderly man’s about CPF, the latter replied, “I get S$30 a month from CPF. I have no choice but to keep working.”

We cannot continue with a system like this, Mr Lim said. “People’s Voice will be putting out a programme in the coming weeks and months that will take care of senior citizens and give them dignity and respect,” he added.

