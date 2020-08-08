Lili Reinhart’s bisexuality was no secret

- Advertisement -

Before Lili Reinhart publicly came out as a bisexual, she said that her bisexuality was ‘no secret’ to her friends and family. The Riverdale star did not want to be accused of ‘faking’ her sexuality ‘to get attention’ so she kept mum about it. In an interview with Flaunt magazine, Lili shared about being bisexual. The actress came out as bisexual while promoting an LGBTQ+ Black Lives Matter protest back in June.

This year has been memorable for Lili. After breaking up with her on-and-off relationship with her Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse, Lili has truly come into her own. Lili revealed that she was bisexual in June. “Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman,” she wrote while advertising an LGBTQ+ Black Lives Matter protest. “And I will be joining this protest today. Come join.”

It has been two months since her announcement and she is opening up more about her sexuality, saying that she has always known that she likes men and women. Speaking to Flaunt magazine, Lili explained she knew she also liked girls in addition to boys from the time she was young.

“I knew full well that I was attracted to women from a young age,” she said. “I felt that since I’ve exclusively been in heteronormative relationships, it would be too easy for any outsider, especially the media, to vilify me and accuse me of faking it to get attention. That’s not something I wanted to deal with.”

For those closest to Lili, though, her sexuality came as no surprise: “To my close friends, and those in my life, my bisexuality has been no secret,” she added.

Lili’s choice to come out this year had nothing to do with her break up with Cole. According to E! they allegedly split because they decided to quarantine apart from each other, and they knew their relationship wasn’t going to work long distance.

“Both aren’t interested in dating other people, just using this time to chill and focus on themselves,” the source elaborated. “Once Riverdale resumes production, Cole and Lili will have to be around each other and they have this fiery attraction to one another that always seems to bring them back together.” /TISG