Lift notice gone wrong: Residents either laugh or shake their heads

Singapore – Residents are either embarrassed or amused by a mistake in a notice placed in lifts by the Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council. Although intended to advise the people to practise good hygiene habits, the notice has a mistake that is getting in the way of the message.

On Tuesday (March 10), All Singapore Stuff posted on its Facebook page a notice contributed by a member of the public. The notice said: “No spitting and smearing of muscles in lifts.” The website added the caption: “Don’t smear your muscles … wait … mucus lah!”

The notice is a warning from the town council and the National Environment Agency not to engage in behaviour that could lead to the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Two boys were arrested recently for allegedly spitting inside lifts in public housing blocks.

The mistake was spotted straightaway by netizens.

One person suggested that the mistake was not made by an educated Singaporean.

Another wondered whether a diploma was required for such a job.

A netizen tagged NEA and urged it to do something about it.

Another joked that the word should be “flexing”, not “smearing”. Then there was the person who thought that residents were being told not to press the lift button with their muscles.

Mistake or not, it is still best to practice social responsibility and keep public places clean.

/TISG

