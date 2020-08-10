Liam Hemsworth surfs sand dunes while Chris films him falling down

- Advertisement -

When together, any combination of siblings can spot a good opportunity for mischief. If you did not expect that Chris and Liam Hemsworth would be up for pranks too, then you are wrong about the brothers who have acted in the Thor and Hunger Games franchises, respectively.

Recently, Liam was surfing down a sand dune and Chris did what a good brother would do, which is to film the fallout.

It may take some time before Thor: Love and Thunder gets into gear as the movie is set to start filming early next year. Would it be too late to write in Liam Hemsworth’s Asgardian actor into another sequel? In the Instagram post, Liam is seen doing physical stuff while Chris yelled for the children to “Smash him”. The short clip is funny and heartwarming. While the fourth Thor film is in the pipeline, with the folks at home up for something sweet, the Instagram clip is evidence that the family needs to work together more.

For those who want to dive deeper into the world of cinematic stunts and shenanigans, a fourth Jackass film is supposed to be available next year. Johnny Knoxville and his usual gang of buddies are expected to come up with some pranks which will feature old friends and celebrity cameos. Why not invite the Hemsworth brothers, Chris, Liam and Luke to be part of Jackass 4?

It is crucial that Luke Hemsworth be part of it and it is interesting to note that he was nowhere to be seen in the Instagram post shared by Liam Hemsworth. There is no mention of the Westworld star and as any responsible brother will share with you, it is not cool when you leave your family out of the fun. If one of their parents hear about it, you can imagine the earful they might receive.

Catch Liam Hemsworth in the indie crime drama Arkansas and also Quibi series The Most Dangerous Game. You can watch Chris Hemsworth in Extraction which is streaming on Netflix and Luke Hemsworth is on HBO’s Westworld. /TISG