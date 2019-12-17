Liam Hemsworth, Maddison Brown won’t be walking down the aisle anytime soon

- Advertisement -

Actor Liam Hemsworth has been in the news with Australian actress Maddison Brown. They have been spotted getting cosy since his split with singer Miley Cyrus.

While things may look romantic between the two, marriage is, however, not in the future because Brown has shot down that possibility, shrugging it off in a joking manner.

As rumours swirl of their relationship, an old interview of Brown is once again making the rounds of the Internet.

In the Zach Sang Show which was aired in June this year, Brown played a game where the topic of marrying the Hemsworth brothers, Chris and Liam, came up.

- Advertisement -

Brown said she could not marry them because she was too insecure and they were too attractive.

Although it was a joke then, we do not know what may happen in the future for the two lovebirds because Brown did not expect her relationship with Liam to roll out either at that point.

The News publication quoted People magazine as reporting that the duo are taking their relationship slow for now.

The source revealed that Liam is taking it slow but is definitely interested in the Dynasty actress.

Liam Hemsworth and Cyrus met in 2009 when they both starred in The Last Song. They were in an on-again, off-again relationship after that until Hemsworth proposed in 2012. They ended their engagement and broke up a year later but reconciled in 2015.

They married in December 2018 in an intimate ceremony at their home in Franklin, Tennessee. The couple became closer than ever after their beloved Malibu home burned down during the California wildfires. The marriage did not last, however, and they called it quits this year.

Cyrus dated Kaitlynn Carter after splitting up with Hemsworth. She is now reportedly dating Cody Simpson.