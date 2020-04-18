Liam Hemsworth deletes Miley Cyrus Instagram posts

- Advertisement -

Usually, after a breakup, you would most probably delete old photos of your ex on social media. For Liam Hemsworth, he did not do it immediately even after divorcing Miley Cyrus but has just gotten round to it.

The duo met on the set of The Last Song and started seeing each other in 2009. In 2012, they became engaged but a year later they called it quits. Fate found them again in 2016 where they reunited and in December 2018 they tied the knot.

Last August, the couple finally split after spending less and less time together. They were seen during the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and Avengers: Endgame premiere but after that, it was the end for the celebrity couple. After Hemsworth filed for divorce, it was finalised this year in January. Cyrus moved on quickly and started seeing Cody Simpson.

The Wrecking Ball singer deleted photos of Hemsworth from her Instagram. There were not many photos to delete, to begin with as she had purged her Instagram posts from before December 2018. Cyrus wanted to bid farewell to her Malibu era and she wanted to remove everything from her previous album.

Her latest work was Nothing Breaks Like a Heart, a collaboration with Mark Ronson’s album. Throughout this time, Hemsworth’s Instagram account still had Miley’s photos. He is not active on social media as compared to his ex-wife so he did not see why he should remove the photos. Photos of Cyrus can be seen on his page through Easter 2020 including a wedding photo.

However in the middle of April this year, Hemsworth deleted all the photos of Cyrus. There is one photo where Cyrus is seen kissing him on the cheek which was not deleted but it may be removed soon.

Cyrus is currently facing a situation while Hemsworth was busy deleting her from his Instagram. It was speculated on social media that her unreleased new music was about to leak. Noah Cyrus, her sister said in an Instagram story to not leak her sister’s music as no artist wants that done to them.

In May 2019, Cyrus released She Is Coming, her scheduled first EP out of three. After that, the releases were delayed. With her divorce with Hemsworth and two vocal surgeries at the end of 2019, no one knows when She Is Here will be released. Fans are speculating that one of the songs may be about Liam. /TISG