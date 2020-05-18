Less traffic but long line of taxis affects flow outside Nex

- Advertisement -

Singapore – There may be fewer cars outside the Nex mall in Serangoon during this circuit breaker but traffic flow is still being affected by a long line for taxis waiting for passengers.

On Wednesday (May 13), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff shared a video of a line of at least nine taxis outside the mall. The line is in the way of buses getting to and leaving the stop outside the mall. It is also in the way of traffic flow outside the mall.

Members of the online community commenting on the video said it was poor planning to put a major bus stop and a taxi stand near a traffic junction.

One of those commenting on the video mentioned that he had emailed the Land Transport Authority on the matter even before the mall began operations. He foresaw the possible chaos that would occur but received a reply that a study had been made and that the layout would not cause any congestion. He said all hell broke loose the day the mall opened and that, 10 years on, the chaos has only got worse.

Another person commenting on the post mentioned that times are so bad that taxi drivers cannot help but form long lines for passengers.

There was a similar post on Facebook on Thursday (May 14) highlighting the plight of taxi drivers.

