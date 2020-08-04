Less fortunate family gets washing machine and sofa thanks to WP Community Fund

- Advertisement -

A less fortunate family in one of the Workers’ Party’s (WP) constituencies now have a new-to-them washing machine and sofa, thanks to the WP Community Fund.

New Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam shared about the WP Community Fund’s ongoing initiative linking up beneficiaries with donated furniture and appliances that are in good condition. Called ‘BlueCycle’ – a portmanteau of the word ‘Blue’, which is the WP’s party colour, and the word ‘Recycle’ – the initiative aims to help the underprivileged while being eco-friendly since items that are in good condition are shared instead of going to waste.

Sharing photos of WP volunteers transporting the washing machine and sofa to the WP Community Fund beneficiary, Mr Giam wrote in a Facebook post published on Sunday (2 Aug): “I am grateful of our strong team of volunteers who transported a sofa and washing machine to one of our beneficiaries over the weekend.

“If you have any household appliances or furniture that you no longer need but are still in good condition, why not donate them to someone else who needs it?”

He appealed: “BlueCycle is an ongoing initiative by the WP Community Fund where residents can donate items to less fortunate residents in the community…Your kind gesture would not only benefit a fellow citizen but also help contribute to a greener planet.”

If you would like to donate any items through the BlueCycle project, get in touch with the WP here.

