Lee Suet Fern’s quilted handbag draws comparisons between her and Ho Ching

- Advertisement -

Showcasing a photo of a handbag his wife made, Lee Hsien Yang’s Facebook post drew many comparisons between Lee Suet Fern and Ho Ching.

Mrs Lee Suet Fern, the wife of the younger Mr Lee is well known for her handmade quilts.

In March this year, the younger brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong revealed a small slice of what goes on in his household during this Covid-19 outbreak period when Singaporeans are all advised to stay at home.

“Quilted while locked down. By my talented wife”, Mr Lee captioned, sharing a photo of a quilt made by his wife.

- Advertisement -

“Shades of orange”, he added.

The next month, Mr Lee shared a photo of his very own homemade mask and captioned it, “My reusable mask, just made for me”.

While the younger Mr Lee did not state who the mask was made by, many netizens who commented on his post assumed that it was made by his wife.

In a Facebook post yesterday (Jun 10), Mr Lee shared two photos of a quilted handbag and wrote: “My wife’s just completed home made handbag was featured on the 2Quilters web site”.

Photos of Mrs Lee’s handbag were shared by a local Facebook page dedicated to quilting called 2Quilters.

They wrote: “Local quilter, Lee Suet Fern, sent us pictures of her beautiful projects made with ByAnnie products. This is her taupe and green version of the Bowl Me Over bag using ByAnnie’s Soft and Stable foam stabilizer and Lightweight Mesh Fabric from ByAnnie”.

“We love the quilting she has done with her HandiQuilter Infinity long-arm machine for the panels and that gives the bag such a special touch. Fern’s speed at completing her sewing projects never ceases to amaze us”, they added.

The post also shared a quote by Mrs Lee, who said: “This was my first time doing a ByAnnie pattern and using the batting and mesh, although I had been ‘collecting’ for a while. The patterns are much easier than they look and the mesh and batting also handle very easily. Anyone beyond a beginner can make them.”

Mr Lee’s post on his wife drew some unsavoury comparisons between her and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s wife, Ho Ching.

/TISG