Lee Suat Fern urges public to look at record of proceedings of Disciplinary Tribunal

The public can obtain a copy of the Tribunal's report by submitting a request to the Disciplinary Tribunal Secretariat for a small fee

Photo: Facebook Screen grab

After lawyer Lee Suet Fern was found guilty of grossly improper professional conduct in the preparation and execution of the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s final will, she responded through a Facebook post made by her husband Mr Lee Hsien Yang. In the post, she urged the public to take a look at the record of the closed door proceedings of the Disciplinary Tribunal for themselves and make their own conclusions.

The public can obtain a copy of the Tribunal’s report by submitting a request to the Disciplinary Tribunal Secretariat. They will have to pay a processing fee of S$30 if the report has to be produced within three working days of the request and a fee of S$20 if otherwise. Additionally, if the copy is issued in the form of one or more CD-ROMs of documents in digital or other electronic machine-readable form, it will cost S$0.30 per readable page of document. If the copy is issued in the form of one or more bound volumes of paper document then it will cost S$0.30 per page of document and S$5 per volume of documents.

A few Facebook pages have posted links to the full tribunal records online for their readers.

 

