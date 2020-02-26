Lee Suat Fern urges public to look at record of proceedings of Disciplinary Tribunal

- Advertisement -

After lawyer Lee Suet Fern was found guilty of grossly improper professional conduct in the preparation and execution of the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s final will, she responded through a Facebook post made by her husband Mr Lee Hsien Yang. In the post, she urged the public to take a look at the record of the closed door proceedings of the Disciplinary Tribunal for themselves and make their own conclusions.

The public can obtain a copy of the Tribunal’s report by submitting a request to the Disciplinary Tribunal Secretariat. They will have to pay a processing fee of S$30 if the report has to be produced within three working days of the request and a fee of S$20 if otherwise. Additionally, if the copy is issued in the form of one or more CD-ROMs of documents in digital or other electronic machine-readable form, it will cost S$0.30 per readable page of document. If the copy is issued in the form of one or more bound volumes of paper document then it will cost S$0.30 per page of document and S$5 per volume of documents.

A few Facebook pages have posted links to the full tribunal records online for their readers.

