Lee Min Ho shows off ‘boyfriend’ look

- Advertisement -

Korean heartthrob Lee Min Ho took to Instagram to show off his ‘boyfriend’ look recently.

On September 4, he updated his fans with photos of himself without any captions. In the photos, Lee Min Ho was seen enjoying a night walk around his neighbourhood. He wore shorts matched with a grey windbreaker jacket. Lee Min Ho flaunted his model-like looks with his tall height and trim figure. The actor showed off his playful self as he snapped himself being reflected on a road reflector mirror.

Followers left compliments for the actor stating, “You can see his handsomeness even through his mask.”, “His proportions are out of this world.” while others wished for Lee Min Ho’s good health. The actor’s most recent work was The King: Eternal Monarch which was aired back in June.

- Advertisement -

Born on June 22, 1987, Lee Min Ho is a South Korean actor, singer and model. He has a large following internationally including Asia and western countries such as US, France, Australia, Canada, Spain and Italy. Lee Min Ho propelled to stardom in Korea and parts of Asia after appearing as Gu Jun-pyo in Boys Over Flowers in 2009. His role won Lee Min Ho the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards.

His notable lead roles in television series include comedy-drama Personal Taste (2010), City Hunter (2011) in which he established himself as an action hero, The Heirs (2013), Legend of the Blue Sea (2016) and The King: Eternal Monarch (2020). Apart from his television career, Lee featured in the first lead role in the film Gangnam Blues (2015), followed by his first China-produced film Bounty Hunters (2016), grossed US$31 million and the mini-romance-web-series Line Romance (2014), grossed US$20 million

The success of Lee’s television series globally established him as a top Hallyu star and a global celebrity. Hollywood magazine reported that Lee has attained “Superstar” status.Lee became the first Korean celebrity to have a wax figure made in his image at Madame Tussauds, with figures being unveiled in Shanghai in 2013, and Hong Kong in 2014. He is referred to as the “global actor” by media and fans. International Business Times described Lee as the “heartthrob of billions”. /TISG