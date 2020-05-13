Lee Min Ho celebrates 14 years of showbiz

- Advertisement -

Lee Min Ho has been in the entertainment industry for 14 years and he has won his way into our hearts. Since his debut in acting, the South Korean actor has starred in a number of roles on television serials.

Some of the popular series includes Boys Over Flowers, The Heirs, Legend of the Blue Sea and Faith. His recent work is The King: Eternal Monarch which is currently on air. Last weekend, Lee Min Ho celebrated his 14-year-anniversary as an actor.

The heartthrob went on Instagram to show gratitude and appreciation to his fans for their support. The video shows him in a car wearing a white hoodie, showing off his dashing smile. The video is dedicated to his fans as he thanked them for their support all these years and for celebrating his 14th anniversary. He said he appreciates all of them for their loyal following throughout his career and he hopes everyone stays happy.

Lee Min Ho’s current project, SBS series The King: Eternal Monarch has aired eight episodes. He plays emperor Lee Gon in the series opposite Kim Go Eun who plays a detective.The show is about parallel universes and how the two individuals from different worlds work together to save lives.

Born on 22 June 1987 as Lee Min Ho, Lee is a South Korean actor, singer and model. His fan base includes those in Asia, US, France, Australia, Canada and Italy. He propelled to stardom after playing Gu Jun-pyo in Boys Over Flowers in 2009. He won the Best New Actor award at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards for his role.

Other popular works include Personal Taste, City Hunter, The Heirs and Legend of the Blue Sea. Lee also starred in films like Gangnam Blues and Bounty Hunters. He has played romance, comedy, action, fantasy and sci-fi genres.

International Business Times named Lee Min Ho the heartthrob of billions. He has his own wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Shanghai and is referred to as a global actor by fans and media.