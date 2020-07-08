Lee Kuan Yew’s grandson Li Shengwu: Say no to the PAP now, before it’s too late

- Advertisement -

Just days before Singapore goes to the polls, Li Shengwu, grandson of the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew, took to social media once again to speak out against the incumbents.

In a Facebook post yesterday (Jul 7), the nephew of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote: “To my fellow Singaporeans: Over the past five years, the PAP has grown ever more repressive and less and less competent.

“If you give them a blank check, they will keep getting worse. “Ownself check ownself” will lead to cronyism and poor government”, he added.

Mr Li pushed: “Say no to them now, before it’s too late”.

Following a high court hearing on Thursday (Jul 2), Li Shengwu, son of Lee Hsien Yang, updated on the proceedings.

Mr Li wrote: “This prosecution over a private Facebook post has taken three years and thousands of pages of legal documents. The whole course of events reflects poorly on the government and its priorities”.

- Advertisement -

“It’s worth noting that the AGC applied to conceal parts of my defence affidavit, with the result that they were not available to the court on 2 July, and cannot be found in the public record. This behaviour by the AGC is one reason why I decided not to participate in the proceedings against me”, he added.

The 35-year-old is accused of publishing a private Facebook post with a link to a New York Times editorial titled Censored In Singapore, and a description saying: “Keep in mind, of course, that the Singapore government is very litigious and has a pliant court system”. /TISG