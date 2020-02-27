Lee Hsien Yang: “What in the world did I stand to gain out of my supposed elaborate deception?”

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The Disciplinary Tribunal that looked into the role of lawyer Mrs Lee Suet Fern in the preparation and execution of the last will of her father-in-law and founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew released its report recently.

It found Mrs Lee, the wife of the late Prime Minister’s second son, Mr Lee Hsien Yang, guilty of grossly improper professional conduct in the matter. Her husband’s conduct was also found to be “equally deceitful”.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Feb 26) evening, Mr Lee Hsien Yang asked: “What in the world did I stand to gain out of my supposed elaborate deception?”

The younger brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote: “My brother Hsien Loong and the AG have alleged that I engineered, with my wife’s help, my father’s final will which gave his children equal shares in order to get a larger share of his Estate. In the course of the Disciplinary Tribunal, undisputed evidence was presented that LKY decided to revert to equal shares after discussions with his lawyer KKL, rebutting this.”

He added that both he and his wife “played no part” in Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s decision to revert to equal shares.

“Loong benefitted equally from this change,” the younger Mr Lee wrote.

He also said that his father “had been led to believe that the house had been gazetted and could therefore not be demolished”.

“In 2013, LKY came to a view that the house would be ‘degazetted’ and therefore discussed degazetting with his lawyer, KKL.”

“If it were degazetted, his unwavering wish for the house to be demolished might be realisable. This wish, as everyone knows, mattered greatly to him and my mother,” Mr Lee Hsien Yang wrote.

He added: “No one complained after the signing of the will before LKY died.” /TISG