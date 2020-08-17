Lee Hsien Yang: The Law Society of Singapore is seeking to disbar my wife from practicing law

- Advertisement -

Sharing an article by Yahoo News on his wife Lee Suet Fern’s court hearing, Lee Hsien Yang once again repeated: “The Law Society of Singapore is seeking to disbar my wife from practicing law”.

Mr Lee Hsien Yang, the younger brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, shared excerpts from the article in a Facebook post on Saturday (Aug 15).

Mrs Lee’s lawyers, Senior Counsels Kenneth Tan and former Attorney-General Walter Woon, urged the court to dismiss all the charges against her, arguing that Mr Lee Kuan Yew knew what he was doing.

They added that Mrs Lee merely played an “administrative role” in facilitating her father-in-law’s wishes.

The Court of Three Judges, the highest disciplinary body dealing with lawyers’ misconduct, heard arguments from both sides for five hours on Thursday before reserving judgment. The Court of Three Judges which comprises of Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, Judge of Appeal Judith Prakash and Justice Woo Bih Li will unveil its decision at a later date.

Mrs Lee’s lawyers argued that she had merely forwarded a copy of the first will that she had obtained from her husband, and was not involved in actually handling the will.

Referring to Lee Kuan Yew as MM or Minister Mentor, Prof Woon said: “(Even if there’s a) technical breach … it still goes back to the question, in that case, is there any meaningful sanction? MM was himself a lawyer. He was a brilliant lawyer. A will is not a complex document. He read it, he understood it.”

“It’s quite clear MM knew what he was doing. There is no reason for imposition of sanctions of any sort under the Legal Profession Act,” said Prof Woon.

Lee Hsien Yang and Lee Wei Ling both shared court documents on their social media page after the court session on Thursday (Aug 13).

In a Facebook post that day, Mr Lee wrote: “The Disciplinary Proceedings that culminated in today’s hearing before the Court of 3 Judges were initiated on the premise that my wife and I had sought to gain financially at the expense of my sister”. /TISG