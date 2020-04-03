Lee Hsien Yang shares photo of an orange-coloured homemade mask, made specially for him

- Advertisement -

Sharing a photo of a mask, Mr Lee Hsien Yang commented that it was made just for him.

In a Facebook post yesterday (Apr 2), the younger brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shared a photo of his very own homemade mask and captioned it, “My reusable mask, just made for me”.

While the younger Mr Lee did not state who the mask was made by, many netizens who commented on his post assumed that it was made by his wife, Lee Suet Fern.

With Singapore under what many term a ‘surgical lockdown’, where entertainment venues are closed, yet schools and companies remain open, Mr Lee is likely spending more time at home, just like many others.

In his last Facebook post, just three days ago, Mr Lee revealed a small slice of what goes on in his household during this Covid-19 outbreak period when Singaporeans are all advised to stay at home.

“Quilted while locked down. By my talented wife”, Mr Lee captioned, sharing a photo of a quilt made by his wife Lee Suet Fern.

“Shades of orange”, he added.

Many netizens found his caption “Shades of orange” rather amusing, and referred to Singapore’s situation still being at Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) Orange since February 7.

Despite there being developments to the disease situation and the number of cases of those infected with Covid-19, Singapore still remains at DORSCON Orange, hence the phrase ‘shades of orange’.

Coincidentally (or not), his homemade mask was also orange in colour.