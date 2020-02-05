Lee Hsien Yang sends “superhero” birthday greetings to son Li Shengwu

- Advertisement -

Mr Lee Hsien Yang, the younger brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, sent birthday greetings to his son Li Shengwu earlier today (Feb 4).

In a Facebook post, he wrote: “Happy Birthday Shengwu. Superhero.”

He also shared a photo of himself carrying a little boy on his back — a moment between father and son.

The post drew comments from netizens, most of whom also sent birthday greetings. Li is 35 and an assistant professor of economics at Harvard University.

Some also hinted at an ongoing lawsuit against Li.

The High Court on Monday (Feb 3) ordered Li to make himself available for cross-examination in contempt of court proceedings against him. He also has 14 days to answer questions posed to him by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) related to the proceedings. /TISG