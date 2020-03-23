Lee Hsien Yang reveals photo of LKY’s private study room taken on the day of his funeral

- Advertisement -

Commemorating the fifth death anniversary of Mr Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore’s first Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Yang shared a photo of his father’s private study.

In a Facebook post earlier today, Mr Lee shared a “Photograph of Lee Kuan Yew’s study, taken by Shengwu on the day of his grandfather’s funeral”.

“The carpet hung over my father’s desk for decades and was of sentimental value to him”, he added.

Number 38, Oxley Road was the residence of the late Mr Lee from the 1940s until his death in 2015. The first meeting of the People’s Action Party (PAP) occurred in the basement.

In 2017 it became central to a dispute among Mr Lee’s children – the Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Lee Hsien Yang and Dr. Lee Wei Ling – over its use and demolition.

Last month, the tribunal looked into allegations of misconduct involving Mrs Lee Suet Fern, wife of Mr Lee Hsien Yang and found that the couple had misled the elder Mr Lee into hurriedly signing his will while he was frail and in ill health, and before he could be properly advised on it.

It also found that the younger Mr Lee had cut his father’s usual lawyer, Ms Kwa Kim Li, out of communications on the last will.

Mr Lee, the younger brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, added that no one had complained about the signing of the will before his father died.

He also pointed out that the will had later been officially proven in court through the probate process after his father died in 2015.

