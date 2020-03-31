Shades of orange — Lee Hsien Yang gives glimpse of being quarantined

- Advertisement -

A week after he shared a photo of his late father Mr Lee Kuan Yew’s study, Lee Hsien Yang took to social media once again with another photo.

In a Facebook post earlier today, the younger brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong revealed a small slice of what goes on in his household during this Covid-19 outbreak period when Singaporeans are all advised to stay at home.

“Quilted while locked down. By my talented wife”, Mr Lee captioned, sharing a photo of a quilt made by his wife Lee Suet Fern.

“Shades of orange”, he added.

In less than an hour, his post received more than 1,100 reactions and almost 80 comments.

After he posted the photo of the quilt, it was also shared on Facebook by his sister, Dr Lee Wei Ling.

Many netizens found his caption “Shades of orange” rather amusing, and referred to Singapore’s situation still being at Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) Orange since February 7.

Despite there being developments to the disease situation and the number of cases of those infected with Covid-19, Singapore still remains at DORSCON Orange, hence the phrase ‘shades of orange’.

/TISG