Lee Hsien Yang on the PAP: “Ownself check ownself” does not work

Lee Hsien Yang, brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, urged Singaporeans to vote for opposition parties because “Singapore is seeing a surge of credible and capable alternative candidates”.

He added: “Many have impressive qualities and qualifications. But what matters even more is their preparedness to speak out fearlessly for the needs of their fellow Singaporeans”.

Mr Lee, the son of the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew, wrote that being a member of the opposition demonstrates a willingness to sacrifice for our country. He explained that alternative candidates have often been victims of unfair treatment, character assassination, and dissuasion from frightened family and friends, yet they have chosen to speak out because they are concerned for the future of our country.

Vouching for PSP Chief Dr Tan Cheng Bock, Mr Lee wrote: “Not for them the path of Dr Tan Cheng Bock, who has always been his own man, and that rare MP who exercised independence of mind. Unlike him, even moderate PAP MPs can become part of the group-think”.

“Opposition MPs will question unpopular policies. They will fight any attempt by the PAP to raise GST. They can question outrageous ministerial salaries and conflicts of interest at Temasek and elsewhere”.

He added: ““Ownself check ownself” does not work”.

“For accountability, we need our elected representatives in Parliament to be willing to speak up and uncover the truth behind the PAP’s claims. We need them to be our voices and our vote in Parliament”, he added.

Mr Lee Hsien Yang joined the PSP as a member on July 24 and has been campaigning with them since. /TISG