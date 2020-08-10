Lee Hsien Yang: National Day an occasion to celebrate past and conceive future

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Mr Lee Hsien Yang, the Prime Minister’s younger brother, wished Singapore a happy birthday in a Facebook post on Sunday (Aug 9), noting that National Day was “an occasion both to celebrate our past and to conceive our future”.

Mr Lee highlighted how, “55 years ago, Singapore was thrust into independence in dire circumstances”. However, thanks to a group of leaders who dared to imagine a modern metropolis and built a nation, he said, “what we have today is a testament to their leadership”.

Mr Lee said that the country today faces “very severe new challenges”: Regional and global competition, jobs and poverty, inequalities of income and opportunities, CPF, HDB leases, population density and the dilution of the Singaporean identity.

“National Day is an occasion both to celebrate our past and to conceive our future,” said Mr Lee.

- Advertisement -

He continued by sharing his wish for Singapore: A new group of leaders. “Leaders who put Singaporeans first. Leaders who are not elitist but who are enlightened, engaged and bold, with passion and compassion, to take us forward in the next steps of our country’s journey.”

In just over an hour, Mr Lee’s post had more than 2,100 positive reactions and numerous comments from people who shared his sentiments.

Mr Lee, who is a member of the Progress Singapore Party, was asked if he could take part in the next General Election.

One person, who noted the country was enjoying the benefits due to the hard work of those who “planted the trees many years ago”, said “we need more planters and not reapers”.

Others thanked him for the message and hoped for more alternative voices in Parliament in the next election.

55 years ago, Singapore was thrust into independence in dire circumstances. A group of leaders dared to imagine a… Posted by Lee Hsien Yang on Saturday, 8 August 2020

Read related: