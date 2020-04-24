Lee Hsien Yang cryptically says, “If only…”

- Advertisement -

Despite Circuit Breaker measures being underway, the number of Covid-19 cases amongst dormitory workers has been increasing daily.

In light of this, Lee Hsien Yang, brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shared an article on Facebook (Apr 23) and commented “If only…”

The AsiaOne article was titled ‘Coronavirus: Employers who send healthy workers to hospitals for Covid-19 test may get work pass privileges suspended, warns MOM’.

In the article, the following line was also highlighted: ““Employers who act irresponsibly by misusing medical facilities may have their work pass privileges suspended,” it added.”

While it is unclear what exactly the younger Mr Lee was referring to, many netizens had their own opinions.

Recently, as Mr Lee shared about his homemade masks and an updated website address, overwhelming support poured in from netizens.

Many people called for him to contest in the upcoming General Elections (GE), slated to happen before April 2021.

Even last week, when the younger Mr Lee shared a photo of homemade masks – presumably made by his wife Lee Suet Fern – netizens commented “That’s why we SINGAPOREAN (sic) need a person like you” to lead by example.

Throughout the comments, many asked Mr Lee to join Dr Tan Cheng Bock’s Progress Singapore Party (PSP). /TISG