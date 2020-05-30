Lee Dong Gun and Jo Yoon Hee split after three years of marriage

- Advertisement -

South Korean actor-singer Lee Dong Gun has recently divorced actress Jo Yoon Hee. Lee’s agency FNC Entertainment released a statement about the matter on behalf of the actor-singer. The company noted that it regrets to share the sad news to fans of Lee. Lee had decided to file for divorce after much thought and on May 22 had finalised divorce arbitration proceedings at the Seoul Family Court. The company apologised to the fans and on behalf of the actor-singer and added that it hopes that Lee will strive harder to be a better actor.

The couple had called it quits after three years of marriage. It was reported on May 28 that the duo divorced due to irreconcilable differences. Lee and Jo registered their marriage in May 2017. Following that, they held a private wedding in September 2017. King Kong by Starship, Jo Yoon Hee’s agency released a statement that the couple officially divorced on May 22.

In the statement, the agency announced the unfortunate news of the divorce. The couple had officially divorced on May 22. A news report by Dispatch said that Jo Yoon Hee has the custody of their daughter. Born on 26 July 1980, Lee Dong Gun is a South Korean actor and singer. He debuted in showbiz in 1998 as a singer but he also found fame as an actor with TV shows like Sweet 18, Lovers in Paris and Stained Glass.

- Advertisement -

In 2005 Lee went on a hiatus from acting as he felt burdened over his workload in acting. The following year he returned to work with Smile Again. On 15 June 2010, Lee was enlisted for mandatory military service at the 102 Reserves in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province for four weeks of basic training followed by 21 months of active duty. He served at the Defense Media Agency of the Ministry of National Defense and was appointed Honorary Ambassador of Military.

Lee started dating Jo Yoon Hee, his co-star in The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop on 28 February 2017. The couple registered their marriage and was expecting their first child on 2 May 2017. On September 29 they held a private wedding ceremony and on 14 December 2017 they welcomed their baby girl. /TISG