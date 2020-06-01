Leaked online: Rihanna’s demo version of Selena Gomez’s Same Old Love

- Advertisement -

A dated video of Rihanna singing Selena Gomez’s Same Old Love has leaked online and fans are excited over it.

In 2015, Gomez released the song and it was in her studio album, Revival. It did well and it was certified 3x platinum. The song was offered to Rihanna for her album ANTI before it made its way to Gomez’s album.

The song was rumoured to be about Gomez’s on-and-off romance with Justin Bieber. It was written by Charli XCX, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Benny Blanco, Ross Golan and Tor Erik Hermansen.

- Advertisement -

Charli, a British musician, shared in 2016 that even though Rihanna was planning to sing the song, the course of Rihanna’s album changed and she did not use it. Charli added that Gomez heard the song and she sang it. It matched her voice and story. Charli added that the song felt emotional and real from Gomez. She said that she was happy that she cut it as it was very powerful.

Now that Rihanna’s version has leaked online, fans are crazy over it but cannot decide which one is better.

One fan said that “we” all love Rihanna but Gomez slayed Same Old Love and that it is perfect.

wow rihanna really ate that same old love song right up — 🖤 (@barbiebIing) May 28, 2020

HAVE YALL HEARD Rihanna’s version of Same Old Love?!? Selena’s version was great, it got me through it, but I just had a mini stroke listening to Rihanna sing it!!!!! 😍 — 𝕂𝕒𝕔𝕖𝕪 𝔸𝕓𝕚𝕥𝕫 (@kaceyabitz35) May 28, 2020

I’m drowning to Rihanna’s Same old love 🔥 — Glendale Cristino (@gelcristiknows) May 28, 2020

We all love Rihanna but Selena slayed Same Old Love, it’s perfect pic.twitter.com/FOXd4bi5e6 — Antoinette Garcia (@antonetttte) May 28, 2020

rihanna’s version of same old love is 100x better than the orignal periodt — 𝐏𝐀𝐎𝐋𝐀 (@paolakillaa) May 28, 2020

rihanna dropped her version of same old love 2020 just got better im now at peace🥺 — s💫 (@sourxpuss) May 28, 2020

an official collaboration between selena gomez, rihanna and charli xcx on same old love is what we all need right now. — 𝚌𝚢𝚛𝚞𝚜 / 🦑 (@cyrusey_) May 28, 2020

/TISG