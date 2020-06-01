Lifestyle Arts Leaked online: Rihanna's demo version of Selena Gomez's Same Old Love

Excitement builds up but fans cannot decide which version is better

Is Rihanna's version of Same Old Love better than Selena Gomez's? Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Entertainment
A dated video of Rihanna singing Selena Gomez’s Same Old Love has leaked online and fans are excited over it.

In 2015, Gomez released the song and it was in her studio album, Revival. It did well and it was certified 3x platinum. The song was offered to Rihanna for her album ANTI before it made its way to Gomez’s album.

Whose version of Same Old Love is better? Selena Gomez or Rihanna? Picture: Instagram

The song was rumoured to be about Gomez’s on-and-off romance with Justin Bieber. It  was written by Charli XCX, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Benny Blanco, Ross Golan and Tor Erik Hermansen.

Charli, a British musician, shared in 2016 that even though Rihanna was planning to sing the song, the course of Rihanna’s album changed and she did not use it. Charli added that Gomez heard the song and she sang it. It matched her voice and story. Charli added that the song felt emotional and real from Gomez. She said that she was happy that she cut it as it was very powerful.

Now that Rihanna’s version has leaked online, fans are crazy over it but cannot decide which one is better.

One fan said that “we” all love Rihanna but Gomez slayed Same Old Love and that it is perfect.

/TISG

