Lawrence Wong: Life will not go back to normal when circuit breaker ends

Singapore — Life will not go back to normal immediately after June 1, when the Covid-19 circuit breaker measures are to be lifted, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong during a virtual press conference on Friday (May 8).

They will have to continue wearing masks when going out even after the circuit breaker period ends. This was confirmed by Mr Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force on the Covid-19 crisis.

“The baseline protection will have to remain. Things like safe distancing measures, wearing of masks when you go out, or at work, all of these will remain post-June 1. There’s no doubt about that,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said, “the circuit breaker is still in place and we should make the most of these next three weeks and more to bring community numbers down as much as possible”.

Mr Wong also said that, by end of the month and post June, the task force hopes to have in place some solutions to “have faster contact tracing happening”.

He explained that more precautions will have to be taken, which include measures such as the digital check-in system SafeEntry in workplaces, an enhanced TraceTogether contact-tracing app, and possibly wearable dongles which people can carry around to help with contact tracing.

As circuit breaker measures are slowly lifted, some businesses, such as selected food outlets and hairdressers, will be allowed to reopen from Tuesday (May 12).

According to a straitstimes.com report on May 8, Mr Wong urged people not to rush to patronise these businesses.

Earlier, in Parliament on Monday (May 4), “strongly cautioning” that the easing of some circuit breaker measures is not a signal that the country can take it easy, Mr Wong said Singapore is still in the heat of battle, but at the right time, there will be a comprehensive review of the pandemic and the country’s responses, including the outbreak in foreign worker dormitories.

He added that Singapore continues to fight the coronavirus on “two major fronts”: Controlling the outbreak in the foreign worker dormitories and in the wider community. The situation in purpose-built dormitories has been stabilising, he said, but they are still taking time to clear other dormitories, such as the smaller factory-converted ones. /TISG