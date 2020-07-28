Late Naya Rivera’s ex-husband shares emotional post

- Advertisement -

The body of Glee star Naya Rivera who drowned at Lake Piru, near Santa Clarita, California while swimming with her son Josey, has been found. The star was believed to have drowned on July 8, 2020, and her body was found on the morning of July 13 after a five-day search. Since her death, there has been no word from her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey until now. Yesterday the 37-year-old actor went on Instagram to pay tribute to his former wife and share his grief. The couple were married from 2014 to 2018.

Ryan wrote in a lengthy post about how the three of them, including Josey Hollis Dorsey their son, had just met the day before Naya was reported missing. “I can’t believe this is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever believe it. You were just here. We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn’t fair. I don’t know what to say,” he wrote.

The former couple had remained friends even after their divorce. “Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He’ll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you,” he added.

Fellow celebrities and fans left condolences on social media since the passing of Naya. Glee creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuck and Ian Brennan have announced their intention to start a scholarship fund for Josey.

Born on January 12, 1987, Naya Marie Rivera was an American actress, singer and model. She debuted her career as a child actress and model. Her first role was as Hillary Winston on the short-lived CBS sitcom The Royal Family at the age of four. Naya was nominated for a Young Artist Award for the role. Following that, she had a number of recurring TV roles and guest spots. Her breakthrough role was Santana Lopez on the Fox TV series Glee.

For the role, she received critical acclaim and nominations for numerous awards. In 2011, she was signed to Columbia Records as a solo musical artist. Although she never released a studio album, she released a single, Sorry featuring rapper Big Sean in 2013.

On film, Rivera made her debut as Vera in the horror film At the Devil’s Door before playing a supporting role in the comedy film Mad Families. Her personal life garnered significant press and media attention throughout her career. In 2016, she published a memoir titled Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up.