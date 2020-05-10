Late Goo Hara’s brother plans to use her inheritance for single parents and struggling trainees

- Advertisement -

The late Goo Hara’s brother Goo Ho In spoke about a lawsuit involving their mother on May 7’s episode of MBC’s True Story of Exploration. He shared about the results he is hoping for. Goo Hara’s family has been in a lawsuit since Goo Hara’s mother appeared to claim Goo Hara’s inheritance after she abandoned both siblings when they were little. Goo Ho In sued his mother to find out how much she deserved from the inheritance as she was not around for her children and have given up parental rights.

Goo Hara’s father gave his 50 per cent share of the inheritance to Goo Ho In. Goo Hara’s brother was on True Story of Exploration in April and he said that not everyone can be called a parent because they give birth to children. He stated that it is unfair that someone who abandoned the siblings and even given up the parental rights gets the money that Goo Hara earned. On the show, the producers got an update about the lawsuit.

Goo Ho In said that the show made him miss his sister. He said that he recently got a written response from his mother since the show was aired. Their mother said that she will take up 50 per cent of the inheritance. Goo Ho In said that if he won the lawsuit or if his mother gives up the inheritance, he will start an initiative to help single parents and struggling trainees. In a video message directed to Goo Hara, Goo Ho In apologised that he was unable to help her and he is going to work hard and live enough. He added that he missed her and loves her a lot.

True Story of Exploration’s production team paid a visit to their mother to hear what she had to say but she claimed that she had nothing to say. Goo Ho In asked for the formation of the Goo Hara Act. It is formed to change inheritance laws. 100,000 signatures have been petitioned for the act and it has been submitted to the National Assembly.

Goo Hara was found dead in her home in Gangnam on 24 November 2019. /TISG