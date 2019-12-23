Last minute Christmas gift guide

- Advertisement -

Christmas is around the corner so it’s time to make a dash to the nearest mall or go online shopping for some last minute gifts. Whether you have a tight budget or a generous one or if you are shopping for a him or her, here is a Christmas gift guide to help you make good choices.

Earphones are the quintessential tech accessory everyone must have. These sleek, classy AirPods by Apple promises a comfortable fit and high quality audio.

2. Tropikai Metal Straws ($SGD45) (www.naiise.com)

Save the environment by reducing plastic use! This metal cutlery set includes metal straws, spork, spoon and cleaning tools that fit into a foldable pouch.

3. TWG Bain De Roses Tea Scented Candle (SGD$90) (www.twgtea.com)

TWG may be famous for its teas but they also have tea scented candles. Here you will find the Bain De Roses scent that combines black tea, heady notes of white sandalwood, warm vanilla and fresh grapefruit.

4. Carrie K Black Mangle Bracelet ($SGD98) (www.carriekrocks.com)

This unisex leather bracelet can be worn solo or together with other accessories. The classic black colour goes well with any outfit.

5. Moss In Garden Standard Medium terrarium ($SGD70) (www.mossingarden.com)

You do not need a green thumb to take care of a terrarium. This basic Standard Medium size is the perfect starter for just about anyone. Add this to a boring workdesk or plain bedroom for the extra greenery.

6. Fabrix Commute Case in Denim ($USD28) (www.madebyfabrix.com)

Available in 13-inch or 15-inch MacBook Pro sizes, the Commute Case in Denim by Fabrix is lined with quality black quilted paddings to protect against scratches, light bumps and knocks. It comes with horizontal utility pocket at the front providing storage for power adaptor, cables or documents.

7. Mandy T skincare Rose, Geranium and Orange Body Scrub ($SGD45.90)

This scrub is made with crushed rose petals mixed with pure rose, geranium and orange blossom essential oils, honey and vitamin E. It not only softens skin but also stimulates circulation. It is the winner of the Best Body Scrub by Harpers Bazaar Beauty Awards 2016 & Cleo Beauty Hall of Fame 2016.

8. X-mini™ KAI X2 Bluetooth Speaker ($SGD69.90) (www.x-mini.com)

Enjoy clear, crisp music when you pair two X-mini™ KAI X2s, filling the room with wireless stereo audio performance. When used individually the speaker can function as a portable device. Turn your X-mini™ KAI X2 into a portable jukebox when you insert a microSD card with downloaded favourite music.

9. The Fingersmith Letterpress Singapore, Things I Ate postcard (www.thefingersmithletterpress.com) (SGD$3.50)

Sometimes a simple postcard just makes the best gift. Featuring quirky illustrations of the different food, sights and activities of Singapore, this postcard is a perfect representation of our tiny island. Be it for a friend who is abroad or living in Singapore, this specially letterpressed postcard will definitely leave them with a smile.

10. Creative Outlier Gold (www.sg.creative.com) ($SGD129)

Stay cool and look good with the Creative Outlier Gold wireless sweatproof in-ear headphones with 39-hour battery life and Software Super X-Fi®. You just need to charge it for 14 hours then you can experience the 39-hour playtime. The earphones are also fitted with graphene driver diaphragm and Bluetooth® 5.0 with aptX and AAC audio for detailed, well-balanced audio reproduction.

With Christmas just around the corner, be sure to take into consideration delivery times (if you’re buying gifts online), or better yet save time and head down to physical stores to get your loved ones gifts! /TISG