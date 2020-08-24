Lam Pin Min goes from contesting in Sengkang GRC back to private practice

- Advertisement -

In the most recent General Elections, Dr Lam Pin Min stood in the newly carved out Sengkang GRC as part of the four-member People’s Action Party (PAP) team contesting against the Workers’ Party (WP). After losing his position as a Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Lam announced on August 22 that he would be going back to private practice.

Dr Lam was first elected into Parliament in 2006 under the Ang Mo Kio GRC which was helmed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. In the following two General Elections, Dr Lam stood in the Sengkang West SMC.

During his time in Parliament, Dr Lam took on multiple portfolios. From 2014 to 2017, he served as a Minister of State for the Ministry for Health, and from 2017 to 2020, he was serving as a Senior Minister of State for both the Ministry for Health and Ministry for Transport.

In his Facebook post on August 22, Dr Lam announced that he would be joining Eagle Eye Centre (EEC) as the Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Paediatric Ophthalmology and Adult Strabismus Service from September 1 2020.

He added that he had previously joined EEC in 2014 for seven months before he was appointed to serve in the ministry. During the seven months, Dr Lam helped to set up the Paediatric Ophthalmology and Adult Strabismus Service.

EEC is a multi-subspecialty eye centre founded in 2006 with seven clinics, run by 16 professional eye surgeons and about 100 dedicated staff.

Dr Lam wrote that it is with “great pleasure and much anticipation” that he is returning to full time clinical practice to continue his “initial passion of doctoring, especially treating young children with eye conditions”.

From 1st September 2020, I will be joining Eagle Eye Centre (EEC) as the Chief Executive Officer and Director of the… Posted by Lam Pin Min（蓝彬明） on Friday, 21 August 2020