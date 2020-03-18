Lady panic buys instant noodles after Malaysia announces lockdown

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE – Tuesday (Mar 17) A Facebook post of a lady stocking up on instant noodles has gone viral. Just 10 hours ago, someone took a photo of a woman with her supermarket cart filled to the brim with Maggi instant noodles alongside another photo of a delivery van for Maggi with the caption, “Instant noodles instant stock up! Auntie, you no need to worry not enough for you, hor!”

This post comes as Malaysia decided to close its borders today and go on immediate lockdown amidst the spread of Covid-19 all over the world. Because of this, mass hysteria drove tons of Singaporeans to start panic buying once more, worried about their lack of food during these uncertain times.

The post, which has been shared over 143 times, has also gotten 430 reactions and at least 85 comments in a matter of hours. One such netizen named Ramsey, commented, “This one aunty car ah??” garnering 13 reactions from others, most of them laughing emojis.

Another person named Mason Jason was more concerned about “aunty” getting cancer from the noodles rather than focusing on how many packages of instant noodles she had in her cart. He shared, “Haiyyyooo dont ppl know Maggie can lead to cancer,” along with a rolling eyes emoji at that.

Another citizen, Amie Raimie, believes that “aunty” isn’t buying the noodles for herself but in fact, she plans to resell them to make money. Raimie said, “dat instant noodles he bought it & sell it again make money lol.” (sic)

Although most of the comments were comical, others were nothing of the sort. One such person was not impressed by her panic buying at all, explaining that the government needs to step in and do something about this irrational thinking. Soo Tommy Leong iterated, “The government is calling Singaporeans to exercise social responsibilities, and yet G has not called out to supermarkets to restrict buying excessively.”

Whether Singaporeans agree with “aunty” or not, fear is rising once more due to the growth of the deadly virus all over the world. Not only has Malaysia closed its borders momentarily, but many other countries have followed suit in the hopes of “flattening the curve” in order to gain some ground over a disease that has managed to bring various countries to their knees.

