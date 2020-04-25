Lady Gaga to collaborate with BLACKPINK

- Advertisement -

It is a dream come true for Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK fans. The popular Korean pop group is collaborating with Lady Gaga to release a song for Lady Gaga’s sixth album, Chromatica. Last month the rumour mill went on about the multi-platinum K-pop ensemble collaborating with the A Star is Born singer/actress. BLACKPINK’s label YG Entertainment did not confirm or deny the speculation. In the Chromatica album, Lady Gaga also partnered up with Elton John and Ariana Grande to release two songs.

Via Vulture, Chromatica’s back cover, artwork and deluxe edition track list were leaked by official store Target. BLINKs (BLACKPINK fans) spotted the K-pop group’s name on that list. With the teaser, Lady Gaga went on Twitter to share the tracklist of Chromatica. The song that Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK are working on is called Sour Candy. The album was scheduled to be released on 10 April but has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. So far the latest release date has not been announced.

South Korean pop group BLACKPINK consists of members Jennie, Lisa, Rose and Jisoo and they are arguably one of the most popular groups originating from South Korea. They are also well known worldwide. Hits like Kill This Love and DDU-DU-DDU-DU have won over many fans.

Lady Gaga’s new 16-track album features a song with Elton John called Sine From Above and another song Rain On Me with Ariana Grande. The song Stupid Love has already been released. On Twitter, a comment states that ‘GagaPink’ is coming. BLACKPINK has also worked with another Western artist before, besides Gaga. BLACKPINK partnered up with Dua Lipa with a song called Kiss and Make Up which went on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2018.

On Twitter, Gaga wrote that it is a hectic and scary time for everyone and that she believes art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing. She added that she does not feel it is right for her to release her album during these times.