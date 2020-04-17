Lady from Anchorvale has food packs worth S$100 delivered to Bangladeshi workers in Punggol

- Advertisement -

As Singapore goes another day into the month-long circuit breaker measure wherein the closure of non-essential businesses and schools have left many concerned about their income, migrant workers are a particularly vulnerable part of the workforce, as many of them have no choice now but to remain in their dormitories. In light of this, a kind-hearted woman was reported to have ordered a delivery of food worth S$100 for foreign workers in a Punggol dormitory.

A food delivery rider with the Twitter handle @Mxhdlskandar took to social media on Tuesday (April 14) to share the kindness he had encountered from a woman who went by the name of Eve Tan. In the comments section of his tweet, the delivery rider disclosed that the online order came from Anchorvale.

Tweeting both a screengrab of his conversation with the customer and that of her order, he commended the kindness exhibited by this Ms Tan. “This is what I call humanity!” he wrote. “This lady here ordered food (for) our Bangladeshi brothers. God bless you ma’am!”

In the screengrab of their exchange, the rider asked if Ms Tan would be present at Punggol to collect the food she had bought. However, to his surprise, she replied, “Nope. Just pass them.”

“God bless you, ma’am,” he wrote back. He then expressed his enthusiasm to assist her with her kind endeavour. “I’m glad to help you distribute the food to them.”

Ms Tan then wrote “(You) can have any (packet) of food you want…thank you for your help! Stay safe!”

The order was for 10 packets of poori with curry, 8 packets of chapathi with curry, 10 packets of plain dosa, and 20 packets of potato curry puffs. In the “Note from customer” section, Ms Tan specified who the order was for–“(F)or the Bangladeshi quarantined there or working staff.” She also made a note to include cutlery in the order.

It seems as though the kindness of this thoughtful act was multiplied, as it inspired another to do the same.